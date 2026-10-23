Tucson Unified School District recommends consolidating Collier Elementary School into Bloom Elementary

The Tucson Unified School District has recommended a school consolidation for the fifth straight day — and once again, it involves an east side school.

TUSD is recommending that Collier Elementary School consolidate into Bloom Elementary. If approved by the board, the change would take effect ahead of the upcoming school year.

The recommendation is the latest of multiple schools TUSD is considering closing due to declining enrollment across the city.

On Thursday, the district recommended McGee Middle consolidate into Sabino High School. TUSD also wants to consolidate Cragin into Blenman, Hudlow into Sewell and Dunham into Marshall.

The governing board will discuss the recommendations at a meeting next Tuesday, which will be held at Palo Verde High School. The district says a final decision won't come until December.

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