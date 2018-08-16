Tucson Unified School District implements new recess policy

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Unified School District is implementing a new recess policy for student in grades kindergarten through fifth.

In years prior, TUSD schools gave students 90 minutes of recess time a week. This year, that time increased to 100 minutes a week.

The district is also giving student in K through 5th grades two separate recess periods during the school day.

One of those is the typical recess time that is required to be 100 minutes a week. The second is the "structured activity" time that is required to be a minimum of 60 minutes a week.

Structured activity is defined by the district as "an activity that is planned and intentionally directed by a supervising adult."

"This is gonna make us go twice a day, recess time and a structured activity time on a daily basis, which we agree is good, our kids need that," said Mark Alvarez, with TUSD.

Next year this policy will be implemented statewide, TUSD simply decided to go ahead and begin implementing it a year early.

