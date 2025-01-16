Tucson Unified School District free from federal oversight for first time since 1978

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Courts have ruled that the Tucson Unified School District, for the first time since 1978, will be free from federal oversight that started due to the district's inability to fully integrate.

United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit has declared that the TUSD shall continue to be free of federal court supervision and oversight after a July 2022 ruling.

This fully upholds the 2022 ruling of the Honorable David C Bury, Senior Judge for the US District Court for Arizona, "to fully and unconditionally release the district from court supervision and to return it to the full authority and governance of its duly elected Governing Board."

"Today’s 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling noted a unanimous rejection by the judges of all arguments posed by the former plaintiffs to return the district to federal court oversight and supervision," district director Karla Escamilla said. "(The decision) affirmed that the district has acted in good faith to comply with and implement the requirements of the former court ordered Unitary Status Plan and to eliminate the vestiges of past discrimination."

KGUN 9 will have more information.