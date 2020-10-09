Tucson Unified Governing Board candidates take questions at virtual forum

TUCSON, Ariz.-- Six candidates are vying for 3 seats on Tucson Unified School District's governing board.

Tonight those candidate took questions from voters in Tucson.

Among the candidates are Ravi Grivois-Shah, a local doctor who said he's married to an educator in the district.

Nick Pierson, a businessman who said he serves on the board of directors for the Fox Theater Foundation.

Cindy Winston and Sadie Shaw, two current TUSD educators.

Another educator, Adam Ragan is also among the candidates.

Natalie Luna Rose says she is a parent of students at TUSD and Cristina Mennella who says she is a healthcare provider and speech-language pathologist.

The forum was organized by The Coalition for Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

