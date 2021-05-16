Tucson treatment center offers hope to those suffering during the opioid epidemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson treatment center, Recovery in Motion, says five people die at the hands of fentanyl every day in Arizona.

The center says there is hope. Its programs have helped dozens of people from all walks of life get back on their feet.

Walking into recovery in motion was a life or death situation for Jeremiah Barnett.

“I was just in a dark, dark place I didn't want to live anymore, and I knew that if I wanted to be a part of my children's life that I needed to get into treatment,” said Barnett.

He’s struggled with addiction for more than eight years.

“I broke my arm — pain pills led to heroin. Heroin led to fentanyl,” he said.

Nick Jones the director of the recovery center said fentanyl is more common today than it’s ever been.

"We’re talking about is the fact that everybody that comes in is pretty much drunk and dirty from fentanyl, whether they’re using just coke or meth or heroin. It's laced in heroin,” said Jones.

Jones is a recovering addict himself who has helped more than 200 people since opening the treatment center in 2015.

Jones explained treatment is more accessible than it was even just a few years ago.

He said funding from the State of Arizona — treatment is a lot more accessible than it was a few years ago.

"A lot more people are getting treatment that ordinarily couldn't get treatment, and I'm really happy about that because the people that don't have anything are where I came from, and those are the people that I want to help,” said Jones.

For Barnett, picking up the phone has given him hope that he can recover and has taught him a lot about himself.

“It's okay to be Jeremiah that it's okay to be me because that's something I struggle with for the longest time," said Barnett. “I know that phone might weigh 500 pounds. But if you can pick up that phone and just make a call. It'll probably save your life.”

When he leaves he plans to continue his journey of sobriety and even give back to those who are struggling.

