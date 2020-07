TUCSON, Ariz. — An airport shuttle company in Tucson is set to reopen in about two weeks.

"Groome," formerly called "A-Z Shuttle," suspended operations earlier this year because of COVID-19.

The company is set to give its first rides from Tucson to Sky harbor Aug. 12.

The company says it will be fogging each shuttle after every use and will be limiting how many people can ride at once.

All drivers and passengers will be required to wear masks.