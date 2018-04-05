Tucson to hit 95 degrees for first time in 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. - The 90s return to Tucson today, and will likely stick around for most of next week. We will also see our first 95 degrees of the season by next Tuesday.

The average first occurrence for 95 degrees in Tucson is around May 2nd. It would be about 3 weeks early if we hit 95 on April 10th. The earliest occurrence of 95 degrees in Tucson was set back in 1910 on March 5th.

High pressure building over the southwest is the reason for our unseasonably warm weather. Most areas across southern Arizona will be 10 to 15 degrees above the norm through next week.

- Meteorologist April Madiso