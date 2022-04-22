Tucson teams up to clean up on Earth Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Earth Day is celebrated across the world, here in Tucson community members gathered to clean up the Arcadia Wash on Earth Day.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero was one of the many in attendance that showed up to pick up trash, paint of graffiti, and trim overgrown grass.

"People want to participate in this effort and the cleanup is just one small piece of what we can do to keep our community healthy safe clean and thriving," Romero said.

The mayor added that this is just a small part of what the city has going on.

"The work we've been doing I would say the last two years has been paying off," Romero said. "Today really brings it home as to what we need to do as a community. So, it's an important day, but really it should be important for us every day in terms of what we do."

The city's climate action plan includes planting one million trees by 2030, creating more infrastructure to harvest stormwater, and increasing solar power usage.

Anyone looking to have their own clean up event can click here to learn more about the city's program.

Greg Bradbury is a reporter for KGUN 9.

