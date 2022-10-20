Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Detectives say Donald Glenn Brown made a death threat against Senator Wendy Rogers on July 4.

Brown, who teaches at Pistor Middle School, was believed to have sent an email with the subject line "Wendy Rogers is going to... die," says DPS.

He was charged and booked into the Pima County Jail, as well as indicted by a Navajo County Grand Jury.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

