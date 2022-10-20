Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator

gavel.jpeg
file photo
gavel.jpeg
Posted at 4:48 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 19:48:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Detectives say Donald Glenn Brown made a death threat against Senator Wendy Rogers on July 4.

Brown, who teaches at Pistor Middle School, was believed to have sent an email with the subject line "Wendy Rogers is going to... die," says DPS.

He was charged and booked into the Pima County Jail, as well as indicted by a Navajo County Grand Jury.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!