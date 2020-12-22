Tucson Symphony Orchestra puts digital performances on hold due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For 93 years the Tucson Symphony Orchestra has performed for the community. Last week, they participated in their last performance, for now.

"This is a very tight, family-type community. It's been hard for everyone to not be together," said Tucson Symphony Orchestra Interim CEO and President, Karen Sivert.

Due to rising COVID-19 case numbers in Arizona, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra made the decision to place its productions on hold. Back in March, TSO transitioned from offering live performances to a format people can enjoy online.

"The 'digital stage' has performers who come here to this research hall, socially-distanced and perform live music," said Sivert.

TSO has published five "digital stage" performances in 2020, but continuing to offer great music has come with its challenges.

"Even though we socially distance within this space, if you're playing a wind instrument you cannot perform with a mask," said Sivert.

Sivert said this factor is ultimately why the TSO is temporarily dimming its lights on the program. Sivert said the symphony plans to reassess after the holidays.

"The donors and patrons are dying for music. It's something that everyone has missed so terribly much. We are hopeful and positive that we can actually get back to performing," said Sivert.