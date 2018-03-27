Tucson Summer Music seeking volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. - A program that offers free music education to low-income kids needs volunteers for their summer program.

Tucson Summer Music offers free one-on-one classes, music theory classes, and vocal lessons to students each summer.

They also offer a wind and string ensemble for the students.

In order for the program to offer the instruction for free, they need qualified teachers.

Volunteers must be 18-year-old, and have prior experience with music.

Program leaders say there are exceptions to the 18-year-old rule.

Potential teachers can play any instrument or be willing to teach vocal lessons.

Volunteer applications are due May 11, 2018.

They can be found at the Tucson Summer Music website.

Officials say the number of kids they can accept into the program is dependent on the number of volunteers they have to teach the kids.

This year they're hoping to accept 90 kids into the program.

Student applications are accepted on a first-come-first-served basis.