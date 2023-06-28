Tucson Sugar Skulls defensive coordinator Xzavie Jackson inducted into IFL Hall of Fame

The Indoor Football League announced Wednesday that Tucson Sugar Skulls defensive coordinator Xzavie Jackson is one of three new inductees into the IFL Hall of Fame.

Jackson was a defensive end for the Cedar Rapids Titans and Nebraska Danger from 2012 to 2018. He is the all-time sack leader in the IFL racking up 81.5 sacks in his career. The next closest has 54. Jackson was a three-time First Team All-IFL selection (2011, 2013, 2016) and was a Second Team All-IFL selection in 2012. Jackson used the IFL to launch his coaching career. He has been the defensive coordinator for the Tucson Sugar Skulls since 2020.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the IFL Night of Champions on Aug. 4, the night before the 2023 Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship in Henderson, Nev. Jackson will be inducted along with the league's all-time scoring leader, kicker Parker Douglass, and linebacker Tyler Knight, the all-time leader in tackles