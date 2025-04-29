Watch Now
Tucson Subaru donates $114k to Youth On Their Own

Tucson Subaru donation to Youth On Their Own
On the Northside, Tucson Subaru donated $133,850 to Youth On Their Own (YOTO), a local nonprofit that empowers teens experiencing homelessness to stay in school and graduate.

This donation was made possible through the 2024 Subaru Share the Love event, which ran from mid-November through early January.

New Subaru buyers at Tucson Subaru who chose YOTO as their hometown charity helped generate $500.

Since 20,13, Tucson Subaru has raised over $900,000 in support of Tucson's most vulnerable students.

