Tucson Subaru donates $114k to Youth On Their Own

On the Northside, Tucson Subaru donated $133,850 to Youth On Their Own (YOTO), a local nonprofit that empowers teens experiencing homelessness to stay in school and graduate.

This donation was made possible through the 2024 Subaru Share the Love event, which ran from mid-November through early January.

New Subaru buyers at Tucson Subaru who chose YOTO as their hometown charity helped generate $500.

Since 20,13, Tucson Subaru has raised over $900,000 in support of Tucson's most vulnerable students.