Tucson Stamp Club set to hold antique fair in Midtown, Saturday

The Tucson Stamp Club is putting on an Antiques and Collectibles Show at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge this Saturday, Dec. 9.

The event will feature more than 25 dealers, selling items that fall under a variety of categories, including art glass, ephemera, breweriana, postcards, comics and railroad trains.

The one-time event runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and falls on the same weekend as two other popular antique fairs: The 2nd Sunday Vintage Market, taking place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the Sears side of the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road; and the Mercado Flea, running from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. around the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento.

Admission to all three antique fairs is free.