Tucson siblings sentenced for their roles in the breach of the U.S. Capitol

A brother and sister from Tucson have been sentenced for the roles they played in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Cory Konold, 28, was sentenced to 30 days in prison with two years supervised release.

Felicia Konold, 29, received a sentence of 45 days in prison with two years supervised release.

The siblings pleaded guilty in Nov. to obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting.

The Konolds marched with a large group of Proud Boys, across the National Mall and toward the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, eventually stopping at a fenced-off perimeter guarded by United States Capitol Police officers, according to a news release posted by the United States Attorney's Office, District of Columbia .

Members of the crowd breached the barriers at about 1 p.m., with the Konolds some of the first to cross them, the news release said. The Konolds eventually made their way past several more barricades and to the Capitol's Lower West Plaza, the release said.

The Konolds remained in the area, despite being told by law enforcement to disperse, the release said.

They ended up at the base of the Capitol Building and onto the Upper West Terrace, where they illegally entered the building through the Senate Wing Door at 2:25 p.m., the news release said.

They made their way into the Capitol Visitor Center and eventually exited the building via the Senate Wing Door.

Cory Konold took possession of the USCP riot helmet while inside the building, the news release said. He brought it home with him. It was later turned over to law enforcement.

Following the Jan. 6 breach, Felicia Konold posted on social media, according to the news release: “I never could have imagined having that much of an influence on the events that unfolded today. Dude, people were willing to follow. You f— lead, and everyone had my back, dude… We f— did it.”

Felicia and Cory Konold were arrested on Feb. 11, 2021, in Arizona.