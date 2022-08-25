Tucson shelter serving more seniors facing homelessness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Take a step inside Carol Hansen's temporary home.

"Every night, I'm grateful when I go to bed," said Hansen.

A small space inside Sister Jose Women's Center has been her safe haven for the last few months.

"I'm nearing 80 years old. I've never been homeless, and I've had a very blessed life, but all of us hit rough spots occasionally. Mine came later in my life," said Hansen.

Like many, Hansen has struggled to find housing that she can afford.

"Nine times out of 10, they have lost their apartment because the rent was increased. They can no longer afford anything," said Sister Jose Women's Center Founder and CEO, Jean Fedigan.

Fedigan said the issue is heavily impacting seniors. Especially those that rely solely on social security.

"Our elderly population has really increased. I think today, I have 5 or 6 women who are over 70," said Fedigan.

The center is trying to help more women secure affordable housing.

"I was able to get housing. I got my voucher last week. I go in for orientation on Friday," said Sister Jose Women's Center resident, Eloise Adamebierly.

While it's a positive step, countless women are still struggling and much more work needs to be done.

"It really is a dilemma that we, as a community, need to come together and reckon with and try to find solutions," said Fedigan.

Sister Jose Women's Center is in need of donations and volunteers. To learn how to get involved, visit srjosewomensshelter.org.