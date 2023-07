Tucson's high temps have resulted in a new record for the city: The longest stretch the metro area has been under an excessive heat warning.

According to the National Weather Service, Tucson, the highs reached between 107 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit from Sunday, July 2, to Saturday, July 8. The streak ended on Sunday, July 9, after six days and 16 hours.

The last record set was in August of 2020, when the excessive heat warning lasted six days and 10 hours.