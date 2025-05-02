Tucson set to increase parking meter hours Downtown

Parking meter hours are being expanded in the Downtown, Mercado, and Main Gate Square/University districts.

The hours will now be 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, starting on June 2. They currently run 8 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a news release from The City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) Park Tucson Division.

Parking meters in the North Fourth Avenue District will remain 8 a.m.-5 p.m. due to the impacts from Downtown Links construction, the news release said. Possible extensions for that district will be reconsidered when Downtown Links construction is finished this fall.

The new hours are expected to increase the availability of on-street parking for visitors to the area and "promote the opportunity to reinvest additional revenue towards an improved parking experience for customers," the news release said.

There are currently no changes to parking meter rates or time limits. Free on-street parking will remain after 7 p.m. and on Sundays, the news release said.