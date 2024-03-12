Tucson serial bank robber sentenced to more than seven years in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man considered a serial bank robber was sentenced by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona last month to over seven years in prison.

53-year-old James Valentine Siehien pled guilty to stealing almost $9,000 from multiple Tucson banks in the fall 2021.

During an collaborative investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tucson Police Department, detectives found Siehien used what seemed to be explosive device at one robbery — which law enforcement now know was fake — and an axe at another.

He is set to spend 87 months in prison followed by a five-year term of supervised release.