Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrest previously convicted felon near Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported convicted felon near Nogales Saturday.

Tucson Sector agents patrolling the desert apprehended Mexican national 44-year-old Noel Montes-Lopez, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Back in September 17, 2010, Montes-Lopez pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in Monmouth County, New Jersey, records revealed.

"He was sentenced to twelve years in prison and ordered removed from the country, June 2019," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Montes-Lopez faces charges for criminal immigration violations.