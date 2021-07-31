Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson sector border patrol agent dies in crash near Sells

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
A Tucson sector border patrol agent died in a crash that happened outside of Sells, Arizona early Saturday morning, according to USBP Chief Facebook page.
sells crash.PNG
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 12:56:13-04

SELLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson sector border patrol agent died in a crash that happened outside of Sells, Arizona early Saturday morning, according to USBP Chief Facebook page.

Around 2:20 a.m., multiple law enforcement and emergency personnel agencies, as well as a life flight responded to the scene of the head-on crash involving another motorist on State Route 86 near milepost 128 near Sells, according to Tucson Sector BP. Shortly after, the BP agent and the driver the sole occupant of the civilian vehicle were pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!