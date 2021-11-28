Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent adopts abandoned dog

SASABE, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent has adopted an abandoned dog found near Sasabe, Arizona.

While agents were patrolling on ATVs near Sasabe, they found the dog in need of water and food, according to US Border Patrol Chief John Modlin.

The dog is said to be doing well is his new home.

