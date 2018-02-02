Tucson school joins nationwide effort to end bullying

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson students kicked off a "No One Eats Alone" campaign on Friday.

Miles-Exploratory Learning Center is joining a nationwide effort to end bullying and school isolation. Kids were asked to sit with someone they don't know, during lunch.

There were guest speakers at Friday's assembly, including one who taught the kids about teamwork. The middle schoolers split into two groups took turns yelling, "team.. work.. team.. work."

Teachers say when students are given the right tools, they will stand up for others.

The "No One Eats Alone" campaign is a week-long effort that begins on Monday.