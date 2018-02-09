Tucson school gets Learning Garden

Claudia Kelly-Bazan
4:23 PM, Feb 9, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A new learning garden is coming to life at one Tucson elementary school.

Collier Elementary students worked with employees at Dole, Bashas and Food City to build a big school garden. Fifth-graders will make planting boxes and fill them with soil. They will work with fourth-graders to plant the seeds and seedlings.

Kindergarteners through third-graders will be in charge of decorating a large stake in the shape of a snail. They will also be able to plant their own herb garden to take home. 

Each take-home garden will have different herb seeds and a small clay snail that resembles the larger one they decorated for the school garden.

The project helps students understand what it takes to grow local super-market produce. Students laid down the soil and planted the seeds.

The elementary school was randomly selected to get the Learning Garden from the "Captain Planet Foundation."

