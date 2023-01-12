Tucson Rodeo Parade in need of volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo Parade is looking for volunteers in time for the February event and for the museum's opening in January.

Volunteers would be donating their time on Sundays from 8 a.m. until noon, with food and refreshments provided, at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds on 6th Ave. and Irvington Rd.

There are no requirements to volunteer.

Anyone interested can sign up on their website or call after mid-Novemeber.

"No Parade of this magnitude can be a success without the efforts of our many volunteers. And our Museum staff relies heavily on assistance from our volunteer docents. We graciously acknowledge their support --- the backbone of our efforts," writes the Rodeo Parade.