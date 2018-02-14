Tucson Rodeo animals arrive Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Rodeo is coming to town Saturday!

You can head to the La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo to check out some bareback bull riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping and more.

More than 600 professional cowboys and girls will be competing. The finals are on February 25th.

The Rodeo is Arizona's celebration of cowboys. It is Southern Arizona's oldest heritage event since it started in 1925.

Tucson Rodeo Grounds are at 4823 S. 6th Avenue.

The animals for Tucson Rodeo arrived on Wednesday.