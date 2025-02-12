Tucson Rodeo, also known as La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, set to return this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, also known as the Tucson Rodeo, is set to start this weekend.

From competitions like bull riding, steer wrestling, and saddle bronco riding to fast-paced women’s barrel racing and team roping, there are plenty of events at the Tucson Rodeo.

The event also features the fan-favorite Junior Rodeo and Mutton Bustin’, where young cowboys and cowgirls get their shot at rodeo glory.

Beyond the rodeo events, there’s plenty of entertainment, including the Boots in the Dirt Music Festival, Battle of the Bands, and the legendary Coors Barn Dance.

For those looking to give back, the Chicks N' Chaps program supports breast cancer awareness, while the REACH Program focuses on youth education.

The Tucson Rodeo has been a staple of Southern Arizona’s Western heritage since 1925.

Conceived by Leighton Kramer to showcase Tucson’s frontier spirit and attract winter visitors, the inaugural event was held amid Prohibition, with authorities cracking down on moonshiners in the lead-up.

The early rodeos featured unique prizes like a 750-pound block of ice and even a "Big Cactus" ham.

KGUN 9 will cover the event for this weekend's newscasts.