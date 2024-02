TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, February 23, the Tucson Roadrunners will host "Swiftie Night" during the game against the Bakersfield Condors.

The event will include playing a lot of Taylor Swift music and a friendship bracelet with a ticket purchase. Team mascot Dusty is also celebrating his birthday party the same night.

It all starts at 7 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center. Sales are open now at tucsonroadrunners.com.