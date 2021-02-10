Tucson restaurants serving up Valentine's Day brunch to-go

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Valentine's Day is a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you still can't have a romantic Sunday with that special someone.

On Feb. 14, these Tucson restaurants are offering special brunch items on their takeout menu:

If your restaurant has a special Valentine's Day menu planned for takeout, email us: news@kgun9.com

Donut Bar (33 N 6th Ave)

Downtown Tucson's Donut Bar is celebrating the day of love with heart-shaped pastries to satisfy your sweet tooth, along with an expanded menu to celebrate it's upcoming one-year anniversary. Be sure to order early! Some of the highlights include:

Heart-shaped crème brulee donuts

Heart-shaped “Conversation” donuts

Chocolate rose donuts

special strawberry splits

Several grilled cheese options

Prep & Pastry (6450 E Grant Rd) (2660 N Campbell Ave)

Both Prep & Pastry locations are serving the regular brunch menu, along with a "totally decked out" pastry case! Here's just a taste of the menu:

Biscuits & gravy

Guac toast

Oven-roasted sweet potato hash

Breakfast poutine

Barista Del Barrio (1002 N. Grande Ave.)

On the west side of town, Barrista Del Barrio is offering a fresh cup of coffee along with special Valentine's Day menudo (must be ordered in advance by Feb. 10). If you're craving another breakfast item, here's a glimpse at their menu offerings:

Breakfast burritos

Croissant with egg and cheese

Quesadillas and Tamales

Mexican hot chocolate

Cup Cafe (311 E. Congress St.)

The breakfast spot inside Hotel Congress has a special item planned for Feb. 14. The "Valentine's Day Special" includes: