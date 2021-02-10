Menu

Tucson restaurants serving up Valentine's Day brunch to-go

Posted at 10:02 AM, Feb 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-10 12:23:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Valentine's Day is a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you still can't have a romantic Sunday with that special someone.

On Feb. 14, these Tucson restaurants are offering special brunch items on their takeout menu:

If your restaurant has a special Valentine's Day menu planned for takeout, email us: news@kgun9.com

Donut Bar (33 N 6th Ave)

Downtown Tucson's Donut Bar is celebrating the day of love with heart-shaped pastries to satisfy your sweet tooth, along with an expanded menu to celebrate it's upcoming one-year anniversary. Be sure to order early! Some of the highlights include:

  • Heart-shaped crème brulee donuts
  • Heart-shaped “Conversation” donuts
  • Chocolate rose donuts
  • special strawberry splits
  • Several grilled cheese options

Prep & Pastry (6450 E Grant Rd) (2660 N Campbell Ave)

Both Prep & Pastry locations are serving the regular brunch menu, along with a "totally decked out" pastry case! Here's just a taste of the menu:

  • Biscuits & gravy
  • Guac toast
  • Oven-roasted sweet potato hash
  • Breakfast poutine

Barista Del Barrio (1002 N. Grande Ave.)

On the west side of town, Barrista Del Barrio is offering a fresh cup of coffee along with special Valentine's Day menudo (must be ordered in advance by Feb. 10). If you're craving another breakfast item, here's a glimpse at their menu offerings:

  • Breakfast burritos
  • Croissant with egg and cheese
  • Quesadillas and Tamales
  • Mexican hot chocolate

Cup Cafe (311 E. Congress St.)

The breakfast spot inside Hotel Congress has a special item planned for Feb. 14. The "Valentine's Day Special" includes:

  • Crab cake benedict, garlic braised spinach, poached eggs, tomato hollandaise, breakfast potatoes
