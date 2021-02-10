Tucson restaurants serving up Valentine's Day brunch to-go

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Valentine's Day is a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you still can't have a romantic Sunday with that special someone.
On Feb. 14, these Tucson restaurants are offering special brunch items on their takeout menu:
If your restaurant has a special Valentine's Day menu planned for takeout, email us: news@kgun9.com
Donut Bar (33 N 6th Ave)
Downtown Tucson's Donut Bar is celebrating the day of love with heart-shaped pastries to satisfy your sweet tooth, along with an expanded menu to celebrate it's upcoming one-year anniversary. Be sure to order early! Some of the highlights include:
- Heart-shaped crème brulee donuts
- Heart-shaped “Conversation” donuts
- Chocolate rose donuts
- special strawberry splits
- Several grilled cheese options
Prep & Pastry (6450 E Grant Rd) (2660 N Campbell Ave)
Both Prep & Pastry locations are serving the regular brunch menu, along with a "totally decked out" pastry case! Here's just a taste of the menu:
- Biscuits & gravy
- Guac toast
- Oven-roasted sweet potato hash
- Breakfast poutine
Barista Del Barrio (1002 N. Grande Ave.)
On the west side of town, Barrista Del Barrio is offering a fresh cup of coffee along with special Valentine's Day menudo (must be ordered in advance by Feb. 10). If you're craving another breakfast item, here's a glimpse at their menu offerings:
- Breakfast burritos
- Croissant with egg and cheese
- Quesadillas and Tamales
- Mexican hot chocolate
Cup Cafe (311 E. Congress St.)
The breakfast spot inside Hotel Congress has a special item planned for Feb. 14. The "Valentine's Day Special" includes:
- Crab cake benedict, garlic braised spinach, poached eggs, tomato hollandaise, breakfast potatoes