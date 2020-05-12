Tucson resiliency loan program accepting applications through May 26

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and City Council authorized $1,000,000 for small business loans to alleviate financial impacts of COVID-19.

Business Development Finance Corporation will administer the We Are One loan program and will accept applications until midnight May 26.

According to a press release from the city of Tucson, since the loan program unfolded in April, over $300,000 has been awarded to small businesses in Tucson.

“We want to make sure our historically under-served businesses are benefiting from the financial assistance programs that are so urgently needed right now,” Mayor Romero said in a statement.

Eligibility requirements for the Tucson Resiliency Loan Funds:

Business must be located within the Tucson city limits

Have a valid City of Tucson business license

Or be registered with the Arizona Corporation Commission

Direct loans at 0 percent interest will be available to small businesses, sole proprietors, 1099 contractors and 501(C)(3) nonprofit organizations that meet the eligibility criteria which includes having a bank or credit union account, or willingness to establish one, and having no more than fifty full time equivalent employees. A franchise is eligible if it is locally owned and listed on the SBA franchise registry. City of Tucson

Call the city of Tucson Small Business hotline at 520-837-4100 for more information or visit here.