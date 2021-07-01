Tucson resident Michelle Lesco to compete in 4th of July hot dog eating contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A contestant in this weekend's 4th of July hot dog contest will be representing the Old Pueblo!

Michelle Lesco of Tucson, who is ranked No. 9 in the world by Major League Eating, will make her tenth straight appearance at the annual Coney Island event.

Lesco's personal best was set in 2017 when she ate 32 hot dogs in ten minutes, taking second place in the women's division.

Photo credit Mark Whittaker. Courtesy of Major League Eating.

Lesco's other eating achievements include eating 10.5 lbs of boysenberry pie in 10 minutes and eating 158 chicken wings in 10 minutes.

The Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place on Sunday on ESPN.

Women's Championship | 8:30 a.m.

Men's Championship | 9 a.m.