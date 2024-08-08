Tucson Red Cross Volunteer helping with Hurricane Debby aftermath

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — The Southern AZ Chapter of the American Red Cross sent volunteer Bushra Ahmad to Tallahassee, Florida, this afternoon. She serves regularly on the Disaster Action Team and will be conducting damage assessment for the next few weeks on the aftermath of Hurricane Debby.

“One of the big things is that you’re so busy all the time that you don’t have time to focus on yourself," said Ahmad. She explains that when she's out on damage assessment, her focus is on helping the community.

At least six people have died as a result of the hurricane that swept through Florida on Monday. Now, it is being considered a Tropical Storm, but the damage is still continuing. Several states and cities have declared states of emergency, from Florida to North Carolina.

The Red Cross is preparing for another potential landfall that could happen tomorrow in North Carolina.

Ahmad tries to keep her spirits high by finding the good in helping others. “You create relationships and friendships," she explained, "you also do what's needed. And, keep smiling."