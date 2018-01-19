Tucson ranks in top 5% of cities with most credit card debt

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - If you're in a mound of debt, you're not alone.

Tucson ranks in the top 5% in the country when it comes to credit card debt.

According to Wallethub, people have a median debt of $2,543 -- which would take them 15 months to pay off.

It would take residents in Magnolia, Texas 33 months to pay off their $3,964 in debt.

In Sunnyvale, Ca the median debt is about $2,000, and it would only take residents around 4 months to pay it off.