Tucson ranks in top 5% of cities with most credit card debt

Brooke Long
5:35 PM, Jan 18, 2018
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - If you're in a mound of debt, you're not alone. 

Tucson ranks in the top 5% in the country when it comes to credit card debt. 

According to Wallethub, people have a median debt of $2,543 -- which would take them 15 months to pay off.

It would take residents in Magnolia, Texas 33 months to pay off their $3,964 in debt. 

In Sunnyvale, Ca the median debt is about $2,000, and it would only take residents around 4 months to pay it off.

 

