Tucson ranked top spot for sweet treats this Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson is a top city for treats this Halloween, according to Nextdoor.

Our city ranks 6th on the list.

Plano, Texas took the top spot.

Tucson is the only Arizona city to make the top 10.

Nextdoor ranked the apps based on their treat map.

The app allows users to mark their homes with a candy corn, teal pumpkin, haunted house, or nothing.

Candy corn denotes the homeowner will be offering candy to kids.

The purple haunted house icons show where all the haunts in your neighborhood will be.

Teal pumpkins mean the house will have non-food treats like stickers and toys, for trick-or-treaters with food allergies or dietary restrictions.

To use the map just open the app, click the button with 3 horizontal lines, and click on treat map.

The app will then let users mark their own house and look in their neighborhood to plan out the perfect Halloween route with the family.