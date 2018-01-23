Tucson ranked top city for living comfortably on minimum wage

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - A recent study by GoBankingRates voted Tucson as their top city for people to live on minimum wage.

The study says one of the primary reasons is the cheap rent and low annual cost of groceries.

People who make minimum wage say they strongly disagree with the study and say living comfortably is very subjective.

"For me, $10.50 is not enough to live comfortably on to say, ok I'm going to be ok for this month, or I'm going to be ok for the next month, or will I be ok for the end of this week? "

Also in the top 10 were the cities of Mesa and Phoenix.

Mayor Rothschild says he believes the study ranked Tucson as number one because of its low cost and high quality of life, while attracting people of all ages.