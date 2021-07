Tucson is being named one of the best places to live in the country.

Tucson landed in the #81 spot in a list compiled by usnews.com.

That's out of 150 of the most populous metro areas in the U.S.

The rankings are based on quality of life, the job market, the value of living, and people's desire to live there.

Tucson is also ranked the 87th best place to retire.