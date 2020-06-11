Tucson ranked 13th best city for bicyclists in U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A new report is recognizing Tucson as a bike-friendly city.

The organization PeopleForBikes used data from more than 500 cities in the U.S. and Canada to determine the best cities for bicyclists. Tucson came in at 13th on the list.

PeopleForBikes says its data looks at five key indicators: ridership, safety, network, reach, and acceleration -- that's how fast the city is working to improve biking.

Tucson is home to one of the largest and most popular bike events in the world -- El Tour De Tucson, which attracts thousands of riders each year.

Click here to read the full report.