Tucson raising minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour

<p>A view of the skyline in Tucson, Arizona.</p>
Posted at 2:50 PM, Dec 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-18 16:51:07-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some employees of the city of Tucson are getting a raise next year.

The city is raising the minimum wage for its workers to $15 an hour, Mayor Regina Romero announced Friday afternoon. The change will go into effect in February.

"As we head into the holidays, I want to thank each and every employee in our city of Tucson family," Mayor Romero said in a tweet. "I’m grateful for the sacrifices our workforce has made during these difficult times to continue delivering the services Tucsonans rely on."

