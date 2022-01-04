Tucson public safety career fair Jan. 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Are you seeking a career in public safety? You're in luck, there is a public safety career fair Tuesday.
The Tucson Public Safety Career Fair is between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 280 S Church Avenue.
Those looking to go will get the opportunity to learn about public safety and serving the community as a member.
The Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Fire Department will be at the fair.
#NewYear might mean #NewCareer! Join @Tucson_Police, @TucsonFireDept, and #PublicSafetyCommunications at the Tucson Public Safety Career Fair on Jan. 4 to learn about what a career serving your community as a member of our public safety team could look like for you! pic.twitter.com/z4XDu6Euzm— City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) December 30, 2021
