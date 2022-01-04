Watch
Tucson public safety career fair Jan. 4

Tucson public safety career fair Jan. 4
police siren light
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Are you seeking a career in public safety? You're in luck, there is a public safety career fair Tuesday.

The Tucson Public Safety Career Fair is between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 280 S Church Avenue.

Those looking to go will get the opportunity to learn about public safety and serving the community as a member.

The Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Fire Department will be at the fair.

