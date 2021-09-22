Tucson preps for 300-500 refugees from Afghanistan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is likely to receive between 300 and 500 refugees from Afghanistan, Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik said.

Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest and the International Rescue Committee are now getting ready for their arrival.

"So, our role is to always help them find a job right away, get settled into their housing, and get going in school," Connie Phillips, the President and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, said.

Recently UPS and Amazon joined more than 30 companies across the country that said they will hire refugees from Afghanistan.

Phillips said that they have can take in 100 refugees and they are expected to arrive in the next two weeks. Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest says they have plenty of volunteers to welcome the refugees.

"We also look to volunteers to serve as mentors to our refugee youth, to serve as tutors to help children with their schoolwork," Phillips said.

If you are interested in supporting Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, click here.

