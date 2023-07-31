Tucson police working active scene near Blacklidge and Dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department is at the location of an alleged aggravated assault, and tell KGUN 9 the scene near East Blacklidge Drive and North Dodge Boulevard is "still very active."
Reports say SWAT is at the location. According to police, officers are currently working on finding the suspect.
They say no injuries are currently reported. KGUN 9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.
