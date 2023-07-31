Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson police working active scene near Blacklidge and Dodge

crime scene tape police line generic
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 16:58:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department is at the location of an alleged aggravated assault, and tell KGUN 9 the scene near East Blacklidge Drive and North Dodge Boulevard is "still very active."

Reports say SWAT is at the location. According to police, officers are currently working on finding the suspect.

They say no injuries are currently reported. KGUN 9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!