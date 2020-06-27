Menu

Tucson Police to immediately notify public of in-custody deaths

Posted at 12:26 PM, Jun 27, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department says it will now notify the community of in-custody deaths and release body camera footage within 72-hours.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus annouced the new policy Saturday morning during the NAACP and Tucson Police Department virtual Town Hall.

“We understand the community wants immediate transparency,” said Chief Magnus.

Chief Magnus explained the information shared will be preliminary and may be incomplete.

“There are potential negative consequences to this release of all this information right now. When we release this information before an investigation is complete it can compromise both the criminal and internal investigation,” said Chief Magnus.

This policy is in response to the in-custody death of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez April 21.

