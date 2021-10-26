Tucson Police: Suspicious bag found during robbery investigation on Stone Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a reported robbery on Stone Avenue Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the PNC Bank located at 120 N. Stone Avenue, near Pennington Street for a report of a robbery, police say. During the investigation, officers found a suspicious bag.
The bomb squad is working to secure the bag, police say.
Traffic on Stone south of Pennington will be shut down until further notice.
