Tucson Police: Suspicious bag found during robbery investigation on Stone Avenue

Posted at 4:48 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 19:56:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a reported robbery on Stone Avenue Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the PNC Bank located at 120 N. Stone Avenue, near Pennington Street for a report of a robbery, police say. During the investigation, officers found a suspicious bag.

The bomb squad is working to secure the bag, police say.

Traffic on Stone south of Pennington will be shut down until further notice.

