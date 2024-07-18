Watch Now
Tucson Police still looking for missing 68-year-old on Tucson's Eastside

Tucson Police Department
Tucson Police say Pat Westlake was last seen Wednesday, July 17 around 6 p.m. in the area south of Kolb and Tanque Verde.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jul 18, 2024

Tucson Police are still searching for 68-year-old Pat Westlake, who went missing Wednesday, July 17, at around 6 p.m. in the area south of North Kolb Road and East Tanque Verde Road.

A post this morning on TPD's social media feed said a team searched her last known whereabouts last night, but were unable to locate her.

The post describes Westlake and 5'9 and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white pants.

The post said Westlake is new to the area and may be asking for help or directions.

Anyone who spots her should call 9-1-1.

