Tucson Police seek suspect in March assault that led to victim's death

Tucson Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of a murder that took place in late March.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 9300 block of East Pikes Peak Drive on March 27 at just after 7:45 a.m., according to a news release from TPD.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male, identified as 24-year-old Matthew Rubink, with signs of blunt-force trauma, the news release said.

Detectives determined Rubink was in the area of South Cherry Avenue and East Broadway earlier in the morning when he was assaulted. Rubink made his way the Pikes Peak address where he began complaining of head pain, the news release said.

Tucson Fire transported Rubink to St. Joseph's Hospital. He died there from his injuries on April 22, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. A reward of $2,500 is being offered by 88-CRIME for information leading to an arrest.