Tucson Police seek information in identifying suspect involved in purse thefts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are seeking information in a theft that happened November 11.

A suspect approached a 93-year-old victim, grabbing her purse and pushing the victim to the ground. Police say the victim has serious injuries from the incident.

This suspect is believed to be involved in multiple recent purse thefts, police say.

Anyone with information in this incident or incidents prior call 88-CRIME.

