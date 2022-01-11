Watch
Tucson Police seek information in armed robbery at department store

Tucson Police are seeking information about an armed robbery of a department store in December.
Posted at 6:37 PM, Jan 10, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are seeking information about an armed robbery of a department store in December.

On Sunday, December 19, the suspects (pictured below) stole items from Burlington Coat Factory located at 3595 E Broadway Boulevard. Police say as staff confronted the suspects, a male suspect pulled out a firearm and pointed it at them.

Police did not confirm if any injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

