Tucson Police seek information in armed robbery at department store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are seeking information about an armed robbery of a department store in December.

On Sunday, December 19, the suspects (pictured below) stole items from Burlington Coat Factory located at 3595 E Broadway Boulevard. Police say as staff confronted the suspects, a male suspect pulled out a firearm and pointed it at them.

ARMED ROBBERY: Do you recognize these suspects? They stole merchandise from Burlington Coat Factory (3595 E Broadway). When the suspects were confronted by staff, the male suspect pulled out a firearm and pointed it at staff. If you have any information please contact 88-Crime. pic.twitter.com/HzVT4deWJj — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) January 11, 2022

Police did not confirm if any injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

----

