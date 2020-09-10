Tucson Police searching for serial bank robber

TUCSON, Ariz. — Investigators are looking for a man who they say robbed three banks in Tucson.
According to a tweet from the Tucson Police Department's robbery unit, detectives believe he's responsible for three bank robberies: Chase Bank at 2001 East Irvington, U.S. Bank at 1940 East Broadway and U.S. Bank at 2140 West Grant.
TPD says anyone can report anonymous tips by calling 88-CRIME.
SERIAL BANK ROBBERY: Detectives are requesting the communities help identifying this suspect. TPD believe he is responsible for 3 bank robberies (Chase Bank: 2001 E Irvington, US Bank:1940 E Broadway & US Bank: 2140 W Grant). You can remain anonymous by contacting 88-Crime. pic.twitter.com/D9haQYSZH4— TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) September 9, 2020