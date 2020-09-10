Menu

Tucson Police searching for serial bank robber

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Police Department
Posted at 5:45 PM, Sep 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-09 20:46:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Investigators are looking for a man who they say robbed three banks in Tucson.

According to a tweet from the Tucson Police Department's robbery unit, detectives believe he's responsible for three bank robberies: Chase Bank at 2001 East Irvington, U.S. Bank at 1940 East Broadway and U.S. Bank at 2140 West Grant.

TPD says anyone can report anonymous tips by calling 88-CRIME.

