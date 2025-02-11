12-year-old found after going missing near Anklam and Greasewood on Westside

UPDATE 6:50 p.m:

TPD says Daleyza has been found and is reunited with family.

——

ORIGINAL STORY:

Tucson Police are actively searching for a 12-year-old girl they say has been reported missing from her westside K-8 school since about 3 p.m.

According to a social media post by TPD, Daleyza Guerrero was last seen near Morgan Maxwell Middle K-8 School on Anklam Road near Greasewood Road.

The post says she was wearing a black and white jacket and blue jeans, with a clear jacket. She is 5'6" and about 150 pounds with brown hair and glasses.

If seen, police say to call 911.