Tucson Police searching for man suspected of committing lewd act in Midtown Burlington store

Police are asking for assistance in identifying suspect
Do you know this man?
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly committed a lewd act inside the Burlington Coat Factory at 3935 E. Broadway Blvd.

The incident happened on May 18.

Police say a customer witnessed the incident, which was also partially captured on video surveillance.

Do you know this man?

He is described as a 45-50 year old man, about 5'8 and 160 lbs.

Suspect wanted for allegedly committing lewd act in Burlington

He was seen wearing a navy blue polo and black sweatpants.

If you recognize this man or have any information, please contact 88-CRIME.

