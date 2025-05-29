Tucson Police searching for man suspected of committing lewd act in Midtown Burlington store

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly committed a lewd act inside the Burlington Coat Factory at 3935 E. Broadway Blvd.
The incident happened on May 18.
Police say a customer witnessed the incident, which was also partially captured on video surveillance.
He is described as a 45-50 year old man, about 5'8 and 160 lbs.
He was seen wearing a navy blue polo and black sweatpants.
If you recognize this man or have any information, please contact 88-CRIME.